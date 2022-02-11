Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 308.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $53,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 212.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.