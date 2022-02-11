Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

