Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.13. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

