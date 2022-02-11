Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

