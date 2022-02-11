SVB Leerink Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $135.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 77,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

