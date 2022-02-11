SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $234.81 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average is $233.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

