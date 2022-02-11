S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

