Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BIOVF. Pareto Securities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BIOVF remained flat at $$21.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

