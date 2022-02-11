Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 90 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

