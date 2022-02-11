Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.18

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 58026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Several research firms have commented on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

