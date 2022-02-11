TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Up 6.5%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 66,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 122,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.