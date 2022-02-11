Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $7.03 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and $27,844.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00016139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

