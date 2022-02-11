Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.06 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.