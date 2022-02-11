Taseko Mines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,863 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 1,952 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 173,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

