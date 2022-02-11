Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 935 ($12.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 930 ($12.58) target price for the company.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 690.20 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 684.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 692.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

