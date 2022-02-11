TD Securities Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to $46.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

GOOS traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 239,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

