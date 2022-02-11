TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

