TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $18.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts have commented on TMVWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 52,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,455. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.