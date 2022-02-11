TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Down 2.1%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.15. 86,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 122,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.
TechnoPro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)
