TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Down 2.1%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.15. 86,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 122,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

TechnoPro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

