Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.75

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 115972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

