Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and traded as high as $37.29. Teck Resources shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 169 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.
About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)
