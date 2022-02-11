Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.55

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.55 and traded as low as C$39.12. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.14, with a volume of 20,775 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.50 million and a P/E ratio of 118.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.85 million. Analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

