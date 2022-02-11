Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TDS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

