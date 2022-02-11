TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of T opened at C$31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.98. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

