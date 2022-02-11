TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

TU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 119,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

