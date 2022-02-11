TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.96.

T stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,859. The firm has a market cap of C$43.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.98.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

