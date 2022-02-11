Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNABY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

