Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.