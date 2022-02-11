Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 22392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.22.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

