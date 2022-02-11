TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,485,000 Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNNRU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000.

BNNRU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

