TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.85% of SVF Investment worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

SVF Investment stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,334. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

