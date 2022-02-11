TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 162.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,828 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 5.70% of Velocity Acquisition worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 15,677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,190,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,683 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 579,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,313,000.

VELO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

