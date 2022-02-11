TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $944,000 in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at $15,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at $14,476,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at $9,440,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

