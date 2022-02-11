TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $97,733.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 117.2% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,028,002 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.