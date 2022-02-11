Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 858,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 406,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

