Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NYSE:TDC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.
In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 858,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 406,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
