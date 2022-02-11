Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Terex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$4.050 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 701,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

