Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 1,520.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 627,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Terminix Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,629,000.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.