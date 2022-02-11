Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 15,733.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Terumo stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.25. Terumo has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $50.53.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

