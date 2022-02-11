Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.33).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 297 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 203.33 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.03 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.49.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

