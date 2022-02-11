Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.33).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 297 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 203.33 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.03 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.49.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.