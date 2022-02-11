Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $73.88 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. 540,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

