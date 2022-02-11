Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Textainer Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. 22,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,958. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Textainer Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

