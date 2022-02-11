Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. Textron has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

