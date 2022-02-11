TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

