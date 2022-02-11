TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.92.

TFI International stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

