The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $421,299.20 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $421,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.