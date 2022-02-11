The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $60.94. 504,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,342,990. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.