The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of ENSG opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

