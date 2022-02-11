The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of First of Long Island worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $520.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

