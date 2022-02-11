The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock remained flat at $$8.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,370. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

