The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $220.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.28. 83,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

